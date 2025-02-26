Virinchi Healthcare to invest ₹200 Cr in state; plans two super specialty hospitals

Guwahati, Feb 26: Virinchi Hospital Group has announced plans to invest Rs 200 crore to establish two hospitals in the interior regions of the state, with a special focus on tribal areas. The project, which was unveiled at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, aligns with the state's vision of equitable healthcare access.

According to Madhavi Lata, chairperson of Virinchi Healthcare, one of the hospitals will be a 500-bed super specialty facility, initially starting with 250 beds and expanding within five years.

The group has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project, ensuring a significant step toward enhancing Assam’s medical facilities.

A unique aspect of this initiative is the provision of cashless treatment for underprivileged patients. "We will allocate 100 beds for the common man, where treatment will be cashless, just like in government hospitals," said Madhavi Lata.

"Initially, 50% of the beds will be reserved under this scheme, which will later be extended to 100%. Additionally, all government employees will receive medical services in these hospitals on par with those available in government-run healthcare facilities," she added.

In addition to the hospital project, Virinchi Healthcare will also establish a data center with an initial capacity of 100 megawatts, expandable to 200 megawatts. This center aims to support advanced healthcare services and streamline patient data management.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Madhavi Lata remarked, "The people of Assam are very loving, and this region, known as Pragjyotishpur in ancient Bharat, makes us proud. This initiative will not only provide world-class healthcare but also bring medical services to some of the most uncovered areas of the state."

Day 2 of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit at Khanapara began on a high note with the government signing multiple MoUs with leading companies, securing major investments across key sectors.

Notable agreements include Star Cement Ltd's Rs 3,200 crore investment in the cement industry, Matheson Hydrogen Pvt Ltd's Rs 1,500 crore project in the hydrogen sector, and Global Health Ltd's Rs 500 crore initiative to boost healthcare.

Additionally, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd committed Rs 275 crore to the leisure industry, while Varun Beverages signed a Rs 510 crore deal to expand beverage manufacturing.

An MoU was also signed with Centurion University to develop skill education and training programs, along with agreements in the cement and other industries.