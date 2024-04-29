‘Viral video of BJP votes cast during mock poll,’ Karimganj Election Officer

Karimganj, April 29: After a video of two people casting votes in favour of the BJP went viral on social media, the District Election Officer on Sunday informed that the said video was taken during a mock poll for EVM testing ahead of the initiation of the second phase of elections.

According to a press communiqué, the election officer said that the matter was brought under scrutiny in the presence of the general observer and candidates/election agent on April 27.

“As per statement of Presiding Officer Shri, Nazrul Haque Tapadar, Librarian (Taltala High School), the said video was taken during mock poll and later on CRC (Close Result Clear) was done before the start of the Actual Poll,” the release stated.

However, as the video in question went viral on social media, it led to an outcry among the opposition parties. The election officer further informed that polling officials have been served show-cause notice in this regard.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev called for a detailed investigation after the video went viral.