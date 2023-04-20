Violent storm kills 1 in Assam’s Silapathar

Guwahati, Apr 20: In a tragic incident, one person was killed after a huge tree fell on him during a violent storm that hit Silapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Baidya who was 35 years-old.

The region witnessed violent storms and heavy rainfall on Wednesday resulting in extensive damage to properties. Several houses were also destroyed with roofs being blown off. Massive trees and electric poles were uprooted which fell on buildings or on the streets.

Moreover, electricity supply in the area has been completely snapped following the storm. Vehicular movement has also been disrupted on National Highway 15 after a large tree fell on the road.

Areas like Bhairabpur, Silagaon, Manikpur, Kodomtola, Maharanipur, Shivanagar and Koroibari in Silapathar have taken the hardest hit during the storm.

Earlier in the day, a 60-year-old woman died on the spot after a storm uprooted a massive tree and fell on her. The incident occurred in Tamulibari Tea Garden in Lahowal area of Dibrugarh in Assam.

Reportedly, locals informed that around 4:30 am on Wednesday a huge tree fell on the woman’s house killing her in the process.

The locals unitedly removed the huge tree and admitted her to the hospital for treatment, however, she was declared dead by the doctors.