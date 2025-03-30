Violence in Salmara-Mankachar: Five injured in alleged BSF assault, Force cites self-defence

Dhubri, March 30: Five villagers, including a 15-year-old minor, were allegedly assaulted by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Dewaner-Alga, Salmara-Mankachar, on Saturday, sparking outrage and fear in the community. One youth was also detained and taken to the BSF camp, further intensifying tensions.

The injured minor, Sahidur Islam Mollah, reportedly sustained severe injuries after being beaten with sticks. His condition is critical, and he has been referred to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with villagers describing the scene as one of chaos and panic.

Families of the victims have lodged an FIR at Sukhchar Police Station, demanding justice and strict action against the BSF personnel involved.

According to eyewitnesses, BSF personnel from the 150 Battalion (BN) Hatirchar camp entered the village around 9:30 pm on March 29, reportedly to arrest an individual in connection with a cattle theft case.

When villagers objected, security personnel allegedly resorted to violence. Several women—identified as Salema Khatun, Suna Banu, Husnera Khatun, and Jahanara Khatun—were reportedly among those assaulted.

Following the attack, the injured were ferried across the Brahmaputra River in the dead of night and admitted to Hatshingimari District Hospital.

Meanwhile, in response to the allegations, the BSF, on Sunday, issued a statement claiming that its personnel were targeted in a “premeditated attack” by miscreants attempting to retaliate against the force’s anti-smuggling operations in the region.

"Demonstrating exemplary vigilance yet maintaining utmost restraint, BSF personnel acted in self-defence while ensuring minimal collateral damage. Despite BSF's controlled response during the operation, reportedly two miscreants sustained injuries during self-defensive non-lethal fire, which was a necessary response to prevent a further escalation of violence," the statement read, on Sunday.

The BSF also stated that eight individuals involved in the attack had been identified, and a separate FIR was lodged at Sukhchar Police Station against the perpetrators.