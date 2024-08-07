Violence in Karbi Anglong: Protest over eviction of illegal settlers leaves 44 injured

Guwahati, Aug 7: More than 40 people, including nine police personnel, were injured after a clash erupted between the police and protesters demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers in Assam’s Karbi Anglong, as of Wednesday.



The incident occurred during a protest march organised by several groups, including the Karbi Students Association and the Youth Wing of the Autonomous State Demand Committee on Tuesday.

The protesters were calling for the eviction of settlers from the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) in the district.

Reports indicate that the demonstrators were initially permitted to march to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) office to submit a memorandum to the Chief Executive Member (CEM).

However, the situation turned violent when protesters deviated from the approved route, ignoring requests from security forces to follow a designated path.

Tensions escalated as protesters clashed with security forces, who responded with air firing to disperse the crowd.

Reportedly, the demonstrators also pelted stones at the police, who then used batons to control the situation.

Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanib Kumar Saikia stated that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. While the situation has been brought under control, tensions remain high in the area.

In response, the District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS Act (Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita) to restore peace in the region.