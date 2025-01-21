Violence-free BTR, a major success story: BTC Chief Pramod Boro

Guwahati, Jan. 21: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has prepared a detailed report of corruption in the council during the previous regime and sent it to the State government seeking necessary action, said BTC chief Pramod Boro. He also said that creating a violence-free atmosphere in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) was one of the major success stories during his tenure as the BTC chief.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune, Boro said that when he took over as the BTC chief in December, 2020, he had faced a liability of Rs 2,900 crore. He said that he carried out a thorough audit and found that bills amounting to Rs 1,500 crore were fake, while the rest of the liabilities were cleared.

The BTC chief said that the details of corruption that took place during the previous regime were informed to the State government. "It is now up to the State government to take appropriate action," he said.

Boro expressed the view that maintaining a violence-free atmosphere was the biggest success story during his tenure as the BTC chief. "Our area was known for violence and after decades, we managed to bring an end to militancy and remove mistrust among people belonging to different communities. We recently brought out vision documents for the benefit of 26 communities," he added.

On infrastructure development, Boro said 1,600 km of new roads have been constructed and 1,700 school buildings have been renovated. The problem of shortage of teachers in the Bodo medium schools has been resolved and fresh appointments would be made soon.

A school adoption programme has also been launched in the BTR area, under which more than 800 schools have been adopted so far, the BTC chief said.

Boro revealed that a 'Bodofa Super 50' scheme has been launched, under which 50 students are sent to Delhi for coaching to appear in civil service examinations. Similarly, coaching is given to students to appear in NEET, JEE and other such examinations. There is also a scholarship programme billed Dr Basiram Boro scholarship for research activities.

The BTC is also patronizing farmers for agriculture and horticulture production. It has led to increase in transactions in agriculture and horticulture produce from Rs 1,900 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 3,600 crore in 2023-24.

Around 10,000 women self help groups have been provided Rs 25,000 each, while 2,700 students were given one-time grant of Rs 5,000 each and 27,000 women vendors were given Rs 5,000 each, Boro informed.

Two apartment blocks are being constructed in Kokrajhar to be used as quarters of the BTC executive members, he said, adding that the buildings are likely to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister by the end of this month. Boro said a FIFA standard football stadium was also constructed in Kokrajhar where the Durand Cup football matches were held twice.

On rehabilitation of former members of the NDFB, Boro said that so far, 4,000 surrendered militants have been rehabilitated and cases against 250 of them have been withdrawn. The cases against other former militants are being examined.

- By R Dutta Choudhury