Assam: AJP workers houses set ablaze in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, April 19: In a disturbing turn of events, four houses of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) workers were targeted and set on fire by unidentified miscreants on Thursday evening at Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district.

The incident comes just hours before the commencement of polling, adding tension to an already heated electoral atmosphere.

Among those affected are close aides of AJP candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is contesting against former Chief Minister and current Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Expressing outrage over the incident, Lurinjyoti Gogoi condemned the violent act and demanded swift and stringent action against those responsible. Despite the targeted attack, Gogoi remained resolute, urging his supporters to maintain their morale in the face of adversity.