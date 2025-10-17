Violence can never be the answer: CM Sarma condemns attack on Kakopathar Army camp

Tinsukia, Oct 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday condemned the grenade attack by ULFA - I militants on an Indian Army camp in Kakopathar, Tinsukia district, calling it an “act of desperation” and urging insurgent groups to embrace peace talks instead of violence.

“ULFA this morning threw a grenade at an Indian Army battalion camp in Kakopathar. Four personnel sustained minor injuries but, after treatment, they resumed their duty,” the Chief Minister said.

“A few days ago, similar incidents occurred in parts of Nagaland. As per our assessment, ULFA and militant organizations from Myanmar have coordinated such attacks. Violence can never be the answer or a solution and only discussions can bring peace,” Sarma added.

The attack, which took place around 12:30 am on Friday, targeted the 19 Grenadiers camp of the Indian Army in Kakopathar.

According to a defence spokesperson, unidentified assailants fired from a moving vehicle and simultaneously hurled a grenade towards the camp. The troops on duty retaliated immediately and effectively, ensuring that there was no collateral damage to nearby civilian houses.

The explosion and ensuing gunfire left three Army personnel with minor injuries, who received first aid and were declared fit for duty shortly after.

The incident triggered panic in the area, with locals reporting loud explosions followed by bursts of gunfire in the middle of the night.

Following the attack, Army and Assam Police teams launched search operations to trace the perpetrators, tightening security in and around the Kakopathar area.