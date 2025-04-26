Villages in Karbi Anglong choke as burning coal stockpiles worsen post-rat-hole mining tragedy

Diphu, April 26: The tragedy that occurred on January 6 this year, which claimed the lives of eight workers in a rat-hole mining accident in Umrangso, continues to cast a long shadow over the Karbi Anglong autonomous district.

January's incident had ignited widespread protests, prompting demands for the cessation of illegal rat-hole and open-cast coal mining operations in both Karbi Anglong and Meghalaya. Allegations have emerged indicating that certain political leaders and police officials have been complicit in these activities, reportedly receiving monthly commissions from coal syndicates.

Although the Chief Minister has promised a judicial inquiry, the lace remains skeptical regarding the timeline for the report's release and whether true accountability will be established for the culpable parties. In the absence of legal repercussions for high-profile individuals, it is alleged that those suspected of wrong-doing continue to operate with impunity, possibly protected by undisclosed agreements.

Following media investigations commencing on January 22, 2025, which revealed extensive coal mining and supply networks in Karbi Anglong, mining operations were temporarily suspended. Both rat-hole and open-cast mining are officially on hold.

However, a new crisis has arisen due to thousands of tonnes of stock-piled low-grade (C-grade) coal in regions such as Langmili and Disobai, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Bokolia and Manja Police Stations.

These coal stockpiles, susceptible to spontaneous combustion, are currently burning uncontrollably, creating significant health and environmental hazards. In Langmili, located merely 500 meters from the National Highway under the Bokolia Police Station, and in Disobai's Chainilangso village, coal fires continue night and day, rendering life intolerable for residents in at least ten neighbouring villages.

Local villagers, especially children and the elderly, are experiencing a range of health issues such as respiratory complications, bronchitis, eye irritation, skin disorders, and frequent fevers. To add to the misery, polluted river water resulting from coal pit runoff has caused widespread fish deaths along with skin irritations among individuals who attempt to bathe in these waters. Agricultural lands are deteriorating, with reports of dead betel nut trees and barren fields trickling in.

Thomas Timung, village headman of Langmili and Chainilangso, has characterised the situation as a struggle for survival. These villages are part of the Singhason constituency within the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, currently represented by Amarsing Tisso, who is also the sitting Member of Parliament from the Diphu Lok Sabha seat.

In response to the crisis, Tisso has expressed his concern and has communicated his intention to visit the affected areas.

He shared this information via telephone from New Delhi. The villagers, through this correspondent, have implored their representative to take prompt action to prevent future coal depots from being established in their vicinity.

However, given the MP's commitments in Delhi, it remains uncertain whether their urgent appeals will be heeded or addressed effectively.