Villagers in Lakhimpur demand bridge promised by CM during 2022 polls

North Lakhimpur, July 25: Villagers of several riverine areas in Lakhimpur district sharing boundaries with Majuli staged a protest demonstration on Thursday, demanding a bridge over a stream of the Subansiri river.

Hundreds of villagers, mostly women and students from Missamora Chapori NC, Missamora Kumoliya Chapori, etc., staged the protest.

Demonstrators complained that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised them of constructing a bridge over the stream during a poll campaign for the Majuli LAC bye-election in 2022 if the candidate from the ruling BJP wins.

“Three years since the election, the government has not fulfilled its promise,” said the demonstrators.

The villagers said that the daily movement of students studying in Madhabdev University in Narayanpur has been considerably affected due to the absence of a bridge over the stream.

Due to the lack of a bridge, the villagers have been struggling to access healthcare facilities in Narayanpur and Dhalpur too, said another protester.





