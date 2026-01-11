Villagers demand blacktopping of Jatinga–Retzawl stretch in Dima Hasao

Haflong, Jan 11: Residents of Retzawl village in Dima Hasao district have raised a strong demand for the immediate blacktopping of the dilapidated Jatinga-Retzawl stretch of the old Haflong-Silchar road, highlighting the government’s focus on major highway upgrades while neglecting vital local connectors.

Talking to this correspondent, the headman of Retzawl village, Thilsinghluo Tuolor, expressed frustration over the disparity. “At a time when the government is racing ahead with the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of the NH-27 on a war footing, why has it failed to address the bare minimum demand of villages like Retzawl, Arda, and Doheng?,” he questioned.

These villages have no alternative route, leaving the locals at the mercy of the crumbling road that is vulnerable to landslides and poor weather.

The villagers welcomed progress on the long-pending Saurashtra-to-Silchar road – also known as the NH-27 – which is expected to witness the opening of at least a one-way lane by January 31, as announced by a Cabinet Minister during back-to-back review meetings. However, the locals lamented that relief for Retzawl and neighbouring areas remains elusive.

The headman appealed to the authorities: “Please listen to us and repair this portion properly. Blacktopping is essential for our daily lives, access to markets, schools, and healthcare.”

Community leaders emphasised that the road’s poor condition exacerbates hardships, especially during monsoons, isolating the villages from Haflong and beyond. The locals hope that their plea gains traction amid ongoing infrastructure pushes in the region.