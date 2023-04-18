Villagers assault 4 over ‘witchcraft’ in Assam; 8 arrested

Guwahati: In a horrific incident, four people were allegedly assaulted by villagers after being accused of ‘witchcraft’ in a village at Biswanath district along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The incident occurred after many children of two villages in the district allegedly fell ill and were behaving unusually following which the villagers suspected some people of using negative energy in the area.

Upon suspicion, the villagers went to the temple priest identified as Anjali Swargiyari, asking to solve the matter. Swargiyari later told the villagers that four people were to be blamed for the condition of the village children as they were practicing witchcraft in the area.

The priest also said that the four accused have to be beaten up so that they confess their doings and save the children.

Following the priest’s advice, the villagers captured the four accused including a woman and allegedly assaulted them. The victims were tied up and badly thrashed by the villagers.

Luckily, after being informed about the incident, Balisang police reached the site and rescued the victims. They were immediately sent to the nearby hospital for check up and later were released to go to their respective home.

Meanwhile, Police arrested the priest and seven others in connection with the case.

The eight accused were identified as Anjali Swargiyari (temple priest), Dipen Swargiyari, Buddhiram Basumatary, Sukur Basumatary, Rajeeb Basumatary, Baluram Basumatary, Shiva Boro and Bijay Narzary.