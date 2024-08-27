‘Village Rockstars 2’ by Rima Das only Indian feature in Jiseok Competition at 29th Busan International Film Festival

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: ‘Village Rockstars 2’, the sequel to the award-winning feature written and directed by national filmmaker Rima Das is set for a World Premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

It is the only Indian feature selected among eight films in the Jiseok Competition section.

Jiseok is the competition section for established Asian filmmakers with three or more feature films. The two best films are presented with the Kim Jiseok Award. The award was created in commemoration of the late Kim Jiseok, programme director who devoted his life to nurture and support Asian cinema.

Rima’s award-winning feature ‘Village Rockstars’ which made waves internationally and in India following its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards 2019.

Elated by the selection, Rima Das said: "Village Rockstars will always hold a special place in my heart, and I cherish the love and recognition it received. I'm thrilled that Village Rockstars 2 is premiering at Busan. While it's a sequel, this film stands on its own, delving into Dhunu's relationship with her mother, mother nature, and music.”

“I dedicate this film to all the young people with talent and dreams but limited resources to achieve them. I am hopeful that just as audiences embraced Village Rockstars, they will embrace this film as well”.

Rima Das, a two-time national award-winning filmmaker, is known for making indigenous and realistic stories that explore complicated relationships, finding purpose, coming of age and life amidst nature. She became an Academy Awards member in 2024. She is also one of the Brand Ambassadors of Toronto International Film Festival’s 'Share Her Journey' campaign that champions the cause of gender equality in cinema. GQ India named Rima Das one of the most influential young Indians of 2018.

Her films Village Rockstars, 2017, Bulbul Can Sing, 2018 and Tora's Husband, 2022 premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The films were collectively screened at over 150 prestigious film festivals around the world winning over 75 Awards. She has donned multiple hats of writer, director, producer, cinematographer, and editor for her projects.