Village headmen granted authority to oversee land transfers in Karbi Anglong

Diphu, Apr 7: The Revenue Department of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has granted authority to the Rong Asar, who are the traditional village headmen of the Karbi community, to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for land transfers.

This decision, which is made official on Sunday, represents a crucial step for the community, as it allows the Rong Asar to play a direct role in overseeing land transactions such as sales and gifts from one individual to another.

The order was implemented with the approval of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, reflecting a commitment to align local governance practices with traditional customs.

However, it is important to note that land transfers that occur within families or through bequests will not necessitate the approval of the village headmen, streamlining the process for those instances.

Bronson Teron, the general secretary of the West Karbi Anglong District Committee of the Karbi Rong Asar Amei, emphasised the relevance of this decision by drawing comparisons to the legal frameworks in nearby states such as Nagaland and Meghalaya, where land management is similarly overseen by village headmen under the Sixth Schedule provisions.

He stated that given that Karbi Anglong operates under the same legislative framework, the endorsement of the Rong Asar to manage land-related issues was a long-anticipated outcome.

This shift in authority comes after persistent advocacy from the Karbi traditional village headmen's organisation, which had submitted a memorandum to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council urging that the Land & Revenue Department refrain from issuing land pattas (land titles), land gifts, or conducting land transfers without first securing an NOC from the respective Rong Asar.

After years of concerted efforts by the community leaders, the CEM has finally agreed to empower the Rong Asar, thereby enhancing their role in preserving local customs and facilitating community governance.

By

Correspondent