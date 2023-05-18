85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Vigilant sleuths arrest one official on bribery charges in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Vigilant sleuths arrest one official on bribery charges in Assam
Guwahati, May 18: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested a lat mandal on bribery charges in Assam's Kamrup rural dictrict on Thursday.

The arrested lat mandal has been identified as Mahendra Nath posted at Nagarbera Revenue Circle office in Kamrup rural district .

The vigilance cell claimed that Nath was apprehended while taking the requested bribe from the complainant for the issuance of land patta documents.

The Assam Tribune


