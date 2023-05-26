Vigilant sleuths arrest one govt official on bribery charges in Assam

Guwahati, May 26: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested a lat mandal on bribery charges in Assam's Kamrup dictrict on Friday.

The arrested lat mandal has been identified as Utpal Kemprai posted at Hajo Revenue Circle office in Kamrup district .

The vigilance cell claimed that Kemprai was apprehended while taking the requested bribe of Rs. 8000 from the complainant in the name of processing transfer of land.

It may be mentioned that the accused actually demanded an amount of Rs.15,000 from the complainant.

Further investigations are underway.



