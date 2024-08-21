Vigilant Assam University students nab auto driver for indecent exposure in Silchar

Silchar, Aug 21:The vigilance of Assam University students led to the arrest of an autorickshaw driver accused of indecent exposure towards a female research scholar.

The incident, which occurred on the evening of Raksha Bandhan, August 19, has raised concerns over the safety of students.



Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed the arrest, which followed a concerted effort by students to identify and apprehend the accused.



Shubam Roy, president of the Assam University Students Union (AUSU), narrated the incident, stating that the victim had hired an autorickshaw during a rainstorm to return to her rented residence in the Irongmara area.



The driver allegedly asked her to place her luggage in the back seat and share the front seat with him. During the ride, the driver attempted to engage the scholar in conversation and asked for her phone number, which she declined to give.



Upon reaching her destination, as the victim was about to pay the fare, the driver reportedly tried to open his trousers and expose himself.



Shocked and frightened, the scholar threw the money at the driver and fled, immediately informing the members of the members of the student association of the incident.



“Outraged by the event, the students launched a search operation that spanned several days. We created a sketch of the accused and distributed it among local autorickshaw drivers, seeking information. A breakthrough came when a fellow student recognised the man in the sketch, having previously travelled with him and saved his phone number,” Roy added.



The students set a trap by arranging a pick-up with the driver, leading to his capture and handover to the police.



“We took immediate action to ensure the culprit was caught,” said Roy. However, he expressed frustration with the police's response, questioning their effectiveness. “Is it now our duty to trace criminals and nab them? If so, what are the police doing?” Roy questioned.



In response to the incident, the AUSU president announced that the university had secured Rs. 2 lakh for the installation of 20 CCTV cameras along the route from the university to Irongmara market, aimed at enhancing the safety and security of students.



The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for stronger measures to protect students from such criminal behaviour.

