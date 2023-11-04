Vigilance sleuths nab Lat Mandal for allegedly accepting bribe

Guwahati, Nov 4: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, laid a trap in the office of the Circle Officer, Rupahi Revenue Circle, on Saturday and caught a lat mandal in a bribery case, marking the 100th case of its kind for the directorate.

The lat mandal, identified as Satya Narayan Deka, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money for processing mutation-related matter.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption stated on X: “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Satya Narayan Deka, Lot Mandal in O/O Circle Officer, Rupahi Revenue Circle, Dist- Nagaon, after he accepted bribe in the office for processing mutation related matter.”

The directorate further mentioned that this is the 100th arrest in trap cases this year by the vigilance sleuths. “Our relentless drive against corruption would continue,” the directorate added.