Vigilance sleuths arrest two officials of Dhubri Zilla Parishad on bribery charges

Bongaigaon, Jul 22: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, Biswajit Goswami along with his Assistant District Programme manager Mrinal Kanti Sarkar on charges of accepting bribe.

Reportedly, the duo were caught on camera while receiving a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two Zilla members in exchange for approving government-backed development projects.

Promptly acting on a tip-off, the DVAC devised a well-planned strategy to catch the accused officials red-handed. They set up a trap and caught Goswami and Sarkar exchanging the bribe money within their office premises.

In addition to this, the authorities seized the illicit cash and important documents as evidence, which will undoubtedly strengthen the case against the accused.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time Goswami has faced allegations on corruption, several members of different panchayats and Zilla Parishads accused him of being deeply involved in corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, the vigilance sleuths also raided the official residence of CEO Biswajit Goswami where an amount of Rs.2,32,85,300/-(two crores thirty two lakhs eighty five thousand and three hundred) were recovered during the raid.





Ref: Arrest of Biswajit Goswami,ACS, CEO Zila Parishad, Dhubri. During house search, an amount of Rs.23285300/-(two crores thirty two lakhs eighty five thousand and three hundred) has been recovered. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/GqMWkaAS4r — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 22, 2023









Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, ADPM, in the office chamber of CEO, Zila Parishad, Dhubri after he accepted Rs30000/- on instructions of the CEO, as bribe for releasing of payments. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/F79gfAV8tP — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 21, 2023





In the same trap operation, Biswajit Goswami, ACS, CEO Zila Parishad,Dhubri was apprenhended for demanding bribe and accepting it through Mrinal Kanti Sarkar. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/UMhRQpWEP4 — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 21, 2023



