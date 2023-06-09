85 years of service to the nation
Vigilance sleuths arrest one govt official on bribery charges in Nagaon

By The Assam Tribune
Vigilance sleuths arrest one govt official on bribery charges in Nagaon
Guwahati, Jun 9: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested a lat mandal on bribery charges in Assam's Nagaon dictrict on Friday.

The arrested lat mandal has been identified as Dilip Roy posted at Raha Revenue Circle office in Nagaon district .

The vigilance cell claimed that Roy was apprehended while taking the requested bribe of Rs. 5,000 from the complainant for landholding and test map work.

It may be mentioned that the accused actually demanded an amount of Rs.25,000 from the complainant and was accepting Rs. 5000 cash as first installment for the demanded money.

Further investigations are underway.


The Assam Tribune


