Assam

Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in Morigaon

By The Assam Tribune
Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in Morigaon
Guwahati, July 29: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VAC) along with Morigaon Police arrested Barsha Bora Bordoloi, District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon, while accepting bribe.

The vigilance sleuths caught the official red-handed while she was accepting bribe in her office on Friday.

The vigilance sleuths apprehended her and necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

The Assam Tribune


