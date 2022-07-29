Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in Morigaon

Guwahati, July 29: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VAC) along with Morigaon Police arrested Barsha Bora Bordoloi, District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon, while accepting bribe.

The vigilance sleuths caught the official red-handed while she was accepting bribe in her office on Friday.

Our fight against corruption amongst Government officers continues. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM along with @morigaonpolice trapped & arrested red handed Smt Barsha Bora Bordoloi, District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken. @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/s9HUbe3I10 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 29, 2022

The vigilance sleuths apprehended her and necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

