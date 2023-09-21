Vigilance sleuths arrest 1 govt official on bribery charges in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 21: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell's sleuths set a trap in Assam’s Rangia neighbourhood and caught a government employee after he took bribe from a complainant.

According to a senior officer, the government official identified as Jyotirmoy Baruah, demanded a bribe from the complainant in exchange of helping her relative get a job as an Anganwadi worker.



Baruah worked at the Tamulpur district-based Nagrijuli area’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project as a junior assistant. He was caught by the anti-corruption team after being trapped close to the Axis Bank of Rangia Branch, according to police on Thursday.

A case under relevant sections was registered against the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway.