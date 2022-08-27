Vigilance and Anti-corruption team arrests Lot Mandal in Karimganj

NilamBazar, Aug 27: The team of Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested one government employee for accepting bribe in Karimganj on Friday. The accused has been identified as Ranjan Goswami, and is employed as Lot Mandal at Karimganj Sadar Circle office.

According to sources, he was accepting money for the mutation of land belonging to the complainant.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, "Another one for the day. Sri Ranjan Goswami @ Chanchal, Lot Mandal Karimganj Sadar Circle has been trapped and arrested red handed today by a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for mutation of land of the complainant."