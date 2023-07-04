Vice President lands in Guwahati, CM, Guv accord warm welcome

Guwahati, July 4: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar landed in Guwahati on Tuesday morning and was accorded warm welcome by the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The vice president visited the Lamakhya temple and sought blessing of the Goddess before proceeding towards the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

Dhankhar will attend the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati during his visit to Assam, a statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said on Sunday. He will also interact with the students of IIT Guwahati.

This is his second visit to the state as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Dibrugarh to attend the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Dibrugarh University about two months back.

It is also to be noted that the IIT Guwahati has achieved a spot in the World's top 25 per cent institutions list in the QS World University Rankings 2024. The premier institute has achieved the 364th rank in the world in the overall ranking and ranked 7 in India. With this, the Institute has improved its global rank by 20 places and its Indian rank by 1 place.