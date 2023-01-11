VHP claims Jihadi involvement behind killing Bajrang Dal activist

Silchar, Jan 11: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Dakshin Purba Prant has severely condemned the brutal killing of 16 year old Sambhu Koiri, a Bajrang Dal activist on January 8 at Lowairpoa in Karimganj district.

Talking to reporters in the premises of Panchanan Shib Bari in Silchar on Tuesday, Santanu Naik, president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dakshin Purba Prant along with along with Swapan Suklabaidya, the secretary of VHP Dakshin Purba Prant and other leaders claimed that the cadre was attacked and killed by suspected Jihadi elements and demanded capital punishment to the culprit(s).

“Whether in Karnataka or in Karimganj, Bajrang Dal activists are being targeted and brutally killed and we strongly suspect Jihadi involvement behind these incidents. Police acted promptly and arrested one person in connection to the incident. However, we condemn the incident and demand a thorough investigation into the case. We shall stage a protest against the gruesome incident and spread awareness among the masses so that the voices of protest against the Jihadi movements are echoed far and wide. We also demand capital punishment to the guilty and also compensation to the tune of Rs 50 lakh and suitable job to the family of the deceased.” the VHP leaders maintained.



















