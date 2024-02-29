Journo Pradip Baruah among others conferred with RN Borooah and Protiva Borooah Memorial Lifetime Award

Guwahati, Feb 29: Assam's veteran journalist, publisher and editor of the monthly Assamese magazine Prantik, Pradip Baruah, was conferred with the RN Borooah and Protiva Borooah Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism for the years 2021 and 2022 on Wednesday.

Furthermore, senior journalist of Dainik Asam, Jitendra Kumar Choudhury, received the RN Borooah Memorial Award for best reporting on environment, tourism and conservation of nature and wildlife, while local journalist of Tamulpur, Utpal Deka, was conferred with the Protiva Borooah Memorial Award for the well-being of the poor and needy.



The awards were presented at a ceremony at Vivekananda Kendra in Uzan Bazar, Guwahati

