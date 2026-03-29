Veteran edge vs fresh pitch frames BJP–Congress fight in Cachar's Borkhola

Silchar, Mar 29: Redrawn boundaries, rising expectations and competing claims over development have brought Borkhola in Cachar into sharp political focus this Assembly election.

With over 2.04 lakh voters in a reconfigured seat, the reconfigured constituency is shaping up as a competitive race driven by rival campaign narratives. At the centre of it all are arch-rivals BJP and Congress, vying for the seat on April 9.

While the contest is largely perceived as a bipolar battle, the entry of BJP rebel Amalendu Das, a former 2021 candidate now contesting as an Independent after his suspension for alleged anti-party activities, has introduced an element of uncertainty.

The presence of SUCI(C) candidate Shampa Dey further adds to the competitive dynamics and could influence vote distribution.

At the forefront of the BJP’s campaign is former legislator Kishore Nath, who is seeking a return after a five-year gap, highlighting his tenure from 2016 to 2021.

Nath has maintained that development during his term reached all gram panchayats, citing improvements in roads and administrative infrastructure.

Backed by the party’s organisational strength, Nath has intensified outreach, projecting continuity and accelerated development if returned to office.

“I have always stood with the people, and I once again pledge to work towards all-round development of the constituency. Building on the BJP government’s development agenda, I will ensure that more effective and people-centric projects are implemented on the ground,” Nath recently said at a campaign meeting in Borkhola attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

In contrast, Congress candidate Dr Amit Kalwar, a medical professional and a native of Borkhola, is attempting to pivot the narrative towards a forward-looking vision.

Presenting himself as a service-driven leader, Kalwar has outlined a structured roadmap and launched a dedicated website to engage directly with voters.

His campaign underscores healthcare, education, tourism and employment generation as core priorities. Describing healthcare as the “primary foundation of development,” Kalwar stressed the need to strengthen grassroots medical infrastructure.

“A key proposal is the establishment of ‘Borkhola Health Desks’ at Silchar Civil Hospital and Silchar Medical College and Hospital,” he said, adding it will facilitate patients access, streamline procedures and provide institutional support for residents of the constituency.

“Having grown up in Borkhola, I am deeply committed to its overall development, ensuring sustained progress and social harmony. The constituency also has strong tourism prospects, and I intend to translate that potential into real opportunities,” Kalwar added.

As campaigning gathers pace, Borkhola reflects a layered political narrative shaped by delimitation, competing claims of development and rising expectations.