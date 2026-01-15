Veteran Assamese journalist Pradip Baruah dies at 88

Guwahati, Jan 14: Editor and publisher of the leading Assamese fortnightly magazine 'Prantik', Pradip Baruah, died here on Wednesday evening following old age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 88 and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Baruah was ailing for some time and was admitted to a hospital where he passed away.

The journalist was the youngest son of the founder of The Assam Tribune group of newspapers Radha Govind Baruah.

His elder brother and Managing Editor of Assam Tribune Prafulla Govinda Baruah had died exactly a month ago on December 14.

Pradip Baruah founded 'Prantik' in 1981 with eminent filmmaker and litterateur, late Bhabnedra Nath Saikia, as its first editor.

'Prantik', a widely-read Assamese magazine, is popular for its diverse content, including literature, current affairs, and social issues, and occupies a significant space in the Assamese media landscape.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled Barua’s death, and said the demise of the eminent writer and journalist left a deep void in Assamese journalism.

“As Founder & Editor of Prantik, his immense contributions to literature, journalism and public life leave an enduring legacy,” the CM said in a post on X.

He extended condolences to his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief.





PTI