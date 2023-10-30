Veteran Assam Congress leader Sarat Barkataki passes away

Guwahati, Oct 30: Renowned Congress leader and former Assam Cabinet Minister, Sarat Barkataki, has passed away at the age of 86 on a Monday morning.

Barkataki had been hospitalized at GMCH for several days due to declining health and ultimately breathed his last at 1:36 am on Monday.

During his illustrious career, Sarat Barkataki held various crucial positions within the state government, serving during the tenures of Hitesh Shaikia and Tarun Gogoi. He was a five-time representative of the Sonari constituency, making his debut in the Assembly in 1991. His remarkable electoral journey continued with consecutive victories in 1996, 2001, 2006, and 2011.

In 2015, Barkatki assumed the role of Education Minister; regrettably, he faced defeat in the 2016 Assembly elections.

Sarat Barkataki, born on March 1, 1935, in Madhupur, Sonari, was a cherished figure in Assam's political landscape. His passing has cast a veil of sorrow over the entire state, as well as the people of Sonari.

The funeral of the former MLA and minister, Sharat Barkatki, will be conducted in Sonari with full state honors. In a final act of generosity, Barkatki had donated his eyes before his demise, and the GMCH has successfully harvested his corneas following the established procedure.