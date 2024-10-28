Veteran AGP MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury bows out of active politics

Bongaigaon, Oct. 28: Member of Parliament (MP) from the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency and senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury has announced his retirement from active politics on Monday.

Choudhury, the longest-serving MLA in the state who held the Bongaigaon seat for eight consecutive terms, declared that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was his last, stating that he will not contest any future elections.

“I have aged, and there are five years until 2029. What will happen to me in that time is something I cannot predict... By the time the 2029 Lok Sabha elections arrive, I may not have the age or health to contest. This has led me to contemplate my future, and I have decided that I will not contest the 2029 elections. Therefore, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was my last,” said the 72-year-old.

Choudhury's decision comes at a time when his wife, Diptimoyee Choudhury, has been nominated for the Bongaigaon by-election on an AGP ticket after he was elected to the Lok Sabha this year from the Barpeta constituency.

"For the remaining one and a half years of my tenure as a legislator in the Assam State Legislative Assembly, the people of the Bongaigaon Assembly constituency have chosen Diptimoyee Choudhury as a candidate. Whether or not she will contest the 2026 Assembly elections is be a decision to be made by the party leadership; however, if you ask me, I do not believe Diptimoyee Choudhury will contest the 2026 elections,” Choudhury said.

Commenting on the parties contesting the State Assembly by-polls on November 13, Choudhury noted, “If the previous elections, including this year's General Elections, are any indication, it is clear that the BJP, AGP, and UPPL are in a stronger position compared to the Congress, which is why we have secured victories in the elections.”