Assam

Vehicles set ablaze by miscreants in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Vehicles set ablaze by miscreants in Assam
Representational image

Guwahati, August 10: In a tragic incident, two vehicles were allegedly torched by some unidentified miscreants in Cachar district of Assam on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, the two vehicles that were set ablaze were a Magic van and a two-wheeler which belong to Abdul Matlib and Firozuddin.

The victims said that both the vehicles were parked in their garage and some miscreants snuck in and set them on fire.

A case has been registered against the incident at the local police station.

