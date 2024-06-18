Vehicles entering Assam without red reflectors can face fines or be turned back 

Bongaigaon, June 18: Vehicle owners and drivers, particularly commercial vehicles, have been put on alert, as entering Assam without the mandated red reflectors could lead to fines or even being turned back at the border.

In line with Central Motor Vehicle Rule 104, it is now mandatory to install two red reflectors on both sides of the rear of all vehicles (four-wheelers and above). This directive is being strictly enforced at the Assam-Bengal border in Kokrajhar district, on National Highway 27 at Srirampur gate.

Kokrajhar District Transport Officer Dhajen Basumatary, with the help of local police, has been running a campaign for several months on commercial vehicles entering Assam from other states. During the campaign, the Assam government is installing reflectors in all those vehicles that do not have red reflectors. But the Assam government will install these reflectors for only a few days. After that, if any commercial vehicle without reflectors is seen entering Assam, the vehicle will be sent back after imposing a fine.

Exceptions are being made for trucks carrying medicines and other emergency supplies. These vehicles are permitted to enter Assam, provided red reflectors are installed on them by the transport authorities at the border.

Since the start of this campaign, the Assam government has successfully installed red reflectors on over 80,000 commercial vehicles.