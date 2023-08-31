Vande Bharat train hits cow; Cattle owner charged

Guwahati, August 31: A man was charged after his cow was allegedly hit by Vande Bharat train in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

The owner identified as Umesh Brahma was held by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, Umesh’s cow inadvertently obstructed the path of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express, resulting in a collision. Fortunately, no passengers were injured during the incident, but it did lead to disruptions in train services.

Following the incident, the RPF arrested Brahma for further investigation.