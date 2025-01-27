Uttarakhand rolls out Uniform Civil Code, Assam keeps a close watch

Guwahati, Jan. 27: Uttarakhand has made history by becoming the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday.

The momentous step was marked by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s inauguration of the UCC portal, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

"Today marks a historic moment, not just for Uttarakhand, but for all of India. We are implementing the UCC in Uttarakhand with the aim of promoting equality in society. By doing so, we pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly who crafted India's Constitution," said Chief Minister Dhami during the launch of the UCC portal.

He further highlighted, "From this moment, the UCC is implemented in Uttarakhand, ensuring the protection of constitutional and civil rights of the citizens. It is from this moment that all women have been granted equal rights."

The UCC now applies to the entire state of Uttarakhand and extends to the residents of the state living outside as well. However, the law does not apply to Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

The implementation of the UCC was one of the key commitments made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, where the party won a historic second consecutive term. The move has been hailed as a significant step towards equality and justice in the state.

As Uttarakhand pioneers this law, Assam has been closely watching the developments. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has long advocated for the implementation of the UCC in his state.

In February 2024, Sarma had assured the state Assembly that his government would introduce the UCC through the "front door", asserting that it would not interfere with traditional practices and rituals.

Sarma had previously stated that Assam would be the third state, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, to introduce a bill for the UCC, but with exemptions for tribal communities.

Now, with Uttarakhand leading the way, all eyes will be on Chief Minister Sarma and how he progresses with implementing the UCC in Assam.