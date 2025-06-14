Uttarakhand CM tells DGP to lead fair probe into Dimasa woman’s death in Rishikesh

Guwahati, June 14: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, assured a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the death of Rosmita Hojai, a young woman from Assam’s Dima Hasao district, whose body was recently recovered from the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh.

“We are fully committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and timely investigation. I have directed the state’s DGP to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation into the entire incident,” Dhami posted on a popular micro-blogging platform.

The assurance comes after both Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi urged the Uttarakhand government to initiate an impartial probe into the circumstances surrounding the Dimasa woman’s death.

“In view of the gravity of the matter and the deep anguish experienced by her family, I request your kind intervention to ensure that the case is investigated in a comprehensive and time-bound manner, examining all possible angles,” Sarma wrote in a letter addressed to his Uttarakhand counterpart.

Earlier, on Thursday, Gaurav Gogoi had also written to Dhami, calling for an unbiased and thorough inquiry into the case.

“'The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death are deeply troubling and have raised serious concerns among her family, friends and the wider community'', Gogoi said in the letter to Dhami, which was made available to the press on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police on June 12 ruled out foul play, based on initial findings. Officials at Shivpuri Police Station in Tehri Garhwal district told The Assam Tribune that preliminary investigations suggest suicide.

“We suspect it to be a case of suicide, as no evidence of foul play has been found so far. However, the investigation is ongoing. The post-mortem has been completed, but the results are yet to be released,” police officials said.





We share your concern Hon’ble CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji. We are fully committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and timely investigation.



I have directed the state's DGP to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation of the entire incident. https://t.co/tPsDtKpbs9 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 13, 2025



