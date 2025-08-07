Uttam Gogoi murder: Police recover bullets linked to prime accused in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Aug 7: In a dramatic turn of events in the sensational murder of businessman Uttam Gogoi, the police here recovered four live bullets from a roadside drain in the Bogibeel-Ghogora Cinatukura area under the Borbaruah police station.

The bullets, reportedly discarded by prime accused Deepjyoti Buragohain, were traced early morning on Wednesday as part of the investigation led by Senior Superintendent of Police VV Rakesh Reddy. While police officials are tight-lipped on the latest findings, sources confirmed that the recovery has revealed a dangerous new layer to the already dark plot.

Deepjyoti, along with a 17-year-old juvenile, allegedly sourced a pistol and six bullets from an illegal arms dealer operating near Amguri in Sivasagar district – exposing a troubling underground network of arms trafficking.

Furthermore, the four accused – Bobby Sonowal Gogoi, Deepjyoti Buragohain, and two minors, including Uttam Gogoi’s 15-year-old daughter – may not be professional assassins, but the sheer planning and brutality involved in the conspiracy suggests a “more-than-professional” execution. It has been reported that this wasn’t their first attempt. Prior to the fatal attack on July 25, Deepjyoti and the juvenile had reportedly tried to eliminate Uttam by running him over with a vehicle. Though severely injured, Uttam miraculously survived that assault – only to be killed days later.

As Dibrugarh police continue to peel back the layers of this horrifying murder plot, public outrage grows over the incident.

Meanwhile, police also recovered the iron pipe allegedly used to kill Uttam Gogoi from a nearby drain in Patra Gaon yesterday. The recovery was made based on the confession of prime accused Dipjyoti Burhagohain, who was taken to the spot for investigation.









By

Staff Correspondent