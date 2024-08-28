USTM Chancellor in hot water: Assam CM calls for FIR on OBC certificate fraud

Guwahati, August 28: An FIR is set to be filed against Md. Mahbubul Haque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), for allegedly obtaining an Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificate fraudulently.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that procuring a caste certificate through fraudulent means is a crime, and he has directed the District Commissioner of Karimganj, Mridul Yadav, to initiate legal action.

“We presumed the USTM Chancellor to be an educator. However, a report from the Karimganj DC has uncovered that he fraudulently obtained an OBC certificate, which was later revoked by the then DC. Can someone who holds a fake OBC certificate truly be regarded as an educator?” Sarma questioned during a press briefing.

While refraining from disclosing further details, the Chief Minister mentioned that Haque had acquired the OBC certificate on the grounds of belonging to the Kiran community.

“Complaints were filed against him, and after a thorough hearing, the Karimganj DC cancelled the OBC certificate issued to him,” Sarma added.

The issue was highlighted in a letter from Karimganj DC Yadav to the Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister.

In the letter, Yadav reportedly revealed that the OBC certificate, originally issued to Haque on August 24, 1992, had been counter-signed by the then District Commissioner of Karimganj.

However, upon reviewing the caste issue register, it was found that Haque's OBC certificate was cancelled on August 20, 1996. Although the cancellation order or certificate could not be located, the register notes that Haque is neither Maimal nor from the Kiran community, the letter mentions.

“For someone who had falsely acquired an OBC certificate, the next step should have been the initiation of a criminal case, but no FIR was filed. Now, we will proceed with filing the FIR,” Sarma stated.

The Kiran community of Barak Valley, southern Assam, is one of the most marginalised Muslim communities, both economically and socially.