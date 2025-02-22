USTM chancellor held for alleged CBSE exam malpractice, taken to Sribhumi for probe

Guwahati, Feb 22: In a late-night operation on Friday, a joint team of Assam Police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), from his residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati.

Hoque's arrest is reportedly linked to allegations of facilitating unfair means during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination in a school in Sribhumi.

The controversy began when reports emerged that 274 students had appeared for the exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in the district. Of these, 214 students were reportedly from the Education Research & Development Foundation (ERD) Group, founded by Hoque.

It is alleged that students were assured assistance in the 30-mark MCQ section of the exam at the Central Public School, Patharkandi, which is run by the USTM group.

“Many, mostly from Goalpara, were strategically placed there to gain an unfair advantage in exams. When external invigilators refused to comply, chaos ensued—teachers were locked inside, prompting police intervention,” said Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, via post of social media.

We have been waiting for the assistance at the Central Public School during examination. While the local students appearing in the same examination were assisted with answers with the MCQs, we the students, having traveled over 400 kms, were denied of the answers as promised by the authorities," the students said before media.

Following multiple complaints, a police investigation was launched, and Hoque was arrested. He was subsequently taken to Panbazar Police Station for questioning, with his wife also seen at the station.

The family has not made any public statements regarding the arrest. Authorities have suggested that further revelations could emerge as the investigation progresses. Hoque is currently being taken to Sribhumi for further inquiries.

Meanwhile Karimganj SP P P Das is yet to respond on the issue.

The arrest comes amidst growing scrutiny of USTM's operations. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the University of large-scale fraud, including the issuance of fake degrees and financial irregularities.

Sarma also alleged that the institution had been selling PhDs and other degrees without conducting proper examinations.

“The head of USTM himself is a fraud. The entire system is fraudulent, and the institution has been issuing fake certificates,” Chief Minister Sarma had remarked, also accusing Hoque of submitting a forged caste certificate.

"How can our intellectuals support someone with a false certificate?" Sarma had questioned, intensifying the controversy surrounding the university and its operations.