US launches PRERANA initiative to boost reproductive health in NE states

Guwahati, Nov. 29: The US government has announced the launch of the Promoting Equity and Reproductive Health Access for Northeast India (PRERANA) initiative recently.

Led by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Jhpiego, PRERANA leverages decades of US-India development collaboration and focusses on empowering young people with the knowledge and resources to shape healthier futures.

According to a press release, the five-year partnership aims to address critical sexual and reproductive health (SRH) challenges in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, empowering adolescents and young people to make informed reproductive health decisions.

The initiative came at a pivotal time when ensuring equitable access to SRH services remains a significant challenge in the North East region. PRERANA will establish a responsive and inclusive health ecosystem, fostering gender equality and improving SRH outcomes through collaborative efforts with local governments, community organisations, and health providers.

Dr Raj Prabha Moktan, director, Regional Resource Centre for NE States (RRC-NE), Government of India, said, "I would like to congratulate USAID for partnering with the government on yet another impactful initiative to advance family planning and sexual and reproductive health goals. Over the years, USAID has been instrumental in driving positive changes for young people in India. I am confident that PRERANA will play a vital role in achieving our socio-economic and environmental development objectives for sustainable progress in the North East region. Strategic partnerships, multi-sectoral collaboration, innovation, community mobilisation, and active engagement of the private sector will lead to widespread impact of this programme."

USAID/India director (Health Office) Michelle Lang-Alli, said, "The US government prioritises sexual and reproductive health and rights as an essential part of building resilient and inclusive societies. Through PRERANA, we are advancing gender equality and supporting young people to lead healthier, more empowered lives. As the United States and India partner to advance and achieve global development priorities, initiatives like PRERANA exemplify our shared commitment to fostering healthier and more equitable communities."

Highlighting Jhpiego's commitment to improving health, Dr Somesh Kumar, India country director, Jhpiego said, "USAID PRERANA recognizes the importance of strong, multi-sector collaboration in addressing the unmet family planning and reproductive health needs of young people in the North East India. Leveraging key insights from the ongoing USAID initiatives, Jhpiego is laying a solid foundation for PRERANA to foster a supportive environment for equitable health services, focusing on empowering women, youth, and vulnerable communities. Jhpiego and its consortium partners are dedicated to closing gaps in sexual and reproductive health services, equipping youth with the knowledge and resources to make in- formed decisions about their health and their futures."

The launch event, held during a learning conclave in Guwahati, brought together representatives from government, development partners, youth advocates, researchers, and community members to discuss strategies for advancing gender equality and improving SRH outcomes across the region. By strengthening health systems and advancing inclusive development, PRERANA will contribute to shared US-India goals of fostering healthier communities, empowering youth, and promoting sustainable progress in the region.

