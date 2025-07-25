Uriamghat eviction key to clearing 1.5 lakh bighas of encroached land: CM Sarma

Jorhat, July 25: If the Uriamghat eviction drive proceeds as planned, the Assam government will have successfully cleared 1.5 lakh bighas of land from illegal encroachers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced during his visit to Uriamghat on Friday. This marks his second visit to the area this month.

“Individual families in Uriamghat have encroached on 200–400 bighas each. If the land here is vacated peacefully, the total land cleared across the state will reach 1.5 lakh bighas. This was not the case earlier,” the Chief Minister stated.

Sarma emphasised that eviction would be unnecessary if the alleged encroachers voluntarily vacate the land.

“Almost 70 per cent of encroachers have already left the area, and I’m confident the rest will vacate within the next two to three days,” he told reporters.

He further noted that future eviction drives will only be carried out in areas where the government’s legal standing is firm.

“In the past, decisions were often made in haste and under emotional pressure. This time, we are acting with legal clarity and restraint,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also spoke of plans to ensure long-term benefits from the Uriamghat eviction.

“We want to protect the land, restore the Rengma forest, and help local youth engage in business activities lawfully,” he said.

Locals had earlier alleged that Uriamghat was turning into a crime hub. Sarma echoed their concerns, stating, “I have received reports of drug trafficking and arms hoarding. The area was becoming increasingly unsafe.”

He added that a massive portion of Assam’s land is under encroachment.

“Even if I remain Chief Minister for life, I doubt I can clear all illegal occupation. The scale is staggering,” he admitted.

Sarma urged locals to report new cases of encroachment early to prevent demographic changes.

“We will reclaim forest land, VGRs, PGRs, satra and naamghor lands. But local awareness and early reporting are key,” he said.