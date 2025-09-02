Uriamghat border row: Sarupathar MLA vows land protection, calls for peace, restraint

Rajapukhuri, Sept 2: Amid rising tensions along the Assam–Nagaland border following alleged post-eviction land grab attempts in Uriamghat, local MLA Biswajit Phukan, on Tuesday, assured residents of full protection for their land and rights.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajapukhuri No. 2, Phukan said, “Let me make it clear, land along Assam’s border will not be allowed to fall under anyone else’s jurisdiction. Assamese, Bodo, Nepali, and other communities have lived here with dignity for over 50 years, and we will safeguard their lives, land, and property.”

The assurances follow an incident on Saturday in Rajapukhuri No. 1 village, where a group of five to six Naga individuals allegedly tried to forcibly negotiate for agricultural rights.

According to villagers, the group entered from the Hokai area bordering Nagaland and pressured locals for a share of farmland in the southern Nambor–Rengma reserved forest area.

The confrontation, partly captured on mobile phones, also involved verbal clashes with CRPF personnel stationed at the disputed area belt (DAB).

Phukan stated that immediate action was taken after the incident. A meeting between the border magistrates of Sarupathar and Nagaland, held in the presence of CRPF officials, clarified that the Nagas involved acted individually and without the knowledge or sanction of the Nagaland administration or Village Council.

“The Nagaland authorities have assured us that their government is not behind such acts and have acknowledged this as an individual incident. Minutes of the meeting were signed by both sides to ensure accountability,” Phukan said.

The MLA urged restraint and continued peace in the region. “Just because of a few sporadic incidents, we should not disturb the harmony of this area. People from Assam live in Nagaland, just as people from Nagaland live here in Assam. They vote and are part of our system, just as we respect Nagaland’s sovereignty over Dimapur. We must continue to live in friendship,” he said.

Phukan also warned that any future aggression would be dealt with firmly under the law. “If such incidents recur, both Assam and Nagaland governments will act immediately. The CRPF and magistrates are already on alert. Peace and cooperation between neighbours must not be compromised,” he added.

The assurances come amid heightened concerns following large-scale eviction drives earlier this year, which freed vast tracts of encroached land in Rajapukhuri No. 3 and the southern Nambor forest.

Local residents noted that sporadic confrontations have increased in the wake of these operations.

Despite villagers’ anxiety, Phukan expressed faith in continued dialogue and cooperation between Assam and Nagaland.

“We hope Nagaland will continue to maintain the spirit of peace and harmony as they have done in recent times. Sporadic conflicts should not define our relationship as neighbours,” he said.