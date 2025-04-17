Urban spread makes 101 'xaak' hunt tough, but this farmer finds a way

Dibrugarh, April 17: Relishing 101 varieties of leafy greens and herbs, locally called xaak, during Rongali Bihu is a cherished tradition in Assamese households. But today, urbanisation, shrinking green spaces, and lifestyle changes have made it increasingly difficult for families to gather the full set of these edible greens.

Stepping in to preserve this cultural ritual is Arpana Borah, a social activist and farming enthusiast from Japihojia Gaon near Bokel in Dibrugarh. Understanding the challenges of modern-day life, Borah has taken it upon herself to collect and deliver packets containing all 101 traditional xaak varieties to households across Assam and beyond.

This Rongali Bihu, Borah and her dedicated team reached over 3,000 families, providing neatly packaged greens at just Rs 150 per packet. “Many people want to keep the tradition alive, but simply don’t have the time or access to gather so many varieties. We wanted to bridge that gap,” she shared. The packets were made available in local markets like Dikom, Chabua, Naharkatia, Rajgarh, and Dibrugarh, and were even shipped to cities like Guwahati, Jorhat, Kolkata, and Lakhimpur.

The collection process wasn’t easy. While some greens were sourced from her own Bandhoi Krishi Farm, others were gathered from wild forest areas like Kakopathar and Dirak on the Assam-Arunachal border. “Not all xaak can be grown in a single garden. We had to rely on forests and farms across the region,” Borah explained.

Initially a family tradition, Borah’s effort has grown into a community movement. Now in its fourth consecutive year, it blends cultural preservation with health benefits, as many of the herbs hold medicinal value.

An AIR production assistant by profession and leader of the anti-witch hunting NGO Alok Abhijan, Borah is also researching indigenous medicinal plants. Her initiative is supported by team members Dayananda Baruah, Rahul Karmakar, Abhisikha Dey, Mamta Dorjee, Ritu Handique, and Suman Kalyan Baruah.

Through passion and perseverance, Arpana Borah is proving that tradition can thrive, even in a rapidly modernising world.