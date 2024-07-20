UPSC chairman resigns five years before his tenure amid controversy

Guwahati, Jul 20: Amid the ongoing controversy of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for faking her identity in order to attempt the civil services exam unlawfully, the chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Dr. Manoj Soni, has resigned from his post almost five years before his tenure, which was to end in 2029, citing ‘personal reasons.’

Manoj became a member of the UPSC in 2017, and he became the commission’s chairperson on May 16, 2023.



According to several media reports, Manoj had submitted his resignation about a month ago to the president.

