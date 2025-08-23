UPPL’s Boddhadeb Musshahary quits, slams party’s strategy, leadership style

Kokrajhar, Aug 23: In a major political development ahead of September Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, senior United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Boddhadeb Musshahary resigned from the party on Saturday.

Musshahary, who was the founding secretary of the UPPL Kokrajhar District Committee and also served as a secretary in the party’s central body, submitted his resignation to UPPL president and BTC chief executive member Pramod Boro.

In his resignation letter, Musshahary apart from citing personal reasons behind the decision, alleged deep dissatisfaction with the party’s strategy and leadership style.

“The strategy of UPPL in 10 No. Debargaon Constituency and the overall agenda of Pramod Boro do not align with me, which is why I resigned today,” Musshahary said.

He further alleged that despite years of dedicated service, the party failed to place its trust in him.

“I contested twice, took every responsibility seriously, and felt proud to serve. But now I realise the party never trusted me. In the 2024 reshuffle, I was removed from the post of District Vice President,” he added.

Recalling his early days in the UPPL, Musshahary claimed the party relied on him to counter Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

“In the initial years, when no one was willing to take responsibility, I was asked to serve as general secretary for one year. Instead, I continued for three years, followed by more terms as general secretary," Musshahary said.

During that period, he was both president and general secretary, arranging meetings, driving workers in his own car, and delivering speeches.

"I expected some recognition from Pramod Boro, but instead I felt sidelined, which even affected my image among grassroots workers,” Musshahary said.

Musshahary, considered one of UPPL’s prominent faces in Kokrajhar politics, contested twice against Hagrama Mohilary but lost narrowly on both occasions, earning a reputation as a strong challenger in the region.