UPPL pledges to play responsible opposition, raises concerns over post-poll violence

Kokrajhar, Oct 4: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Saturday held a crucial Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at its central party office in Kokrajhar. The meeting, chaired by UPPL president and BTC chief executive member Pramod Boro, was attended by top party leaders including founder president and Assam Cabinet Minister U.G. Brahma.

Addressing the media after the meeting, UPPL leaders acknowledged the outcome of the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, in which the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) secured 28 MCLA seats to form the council.

“In the 2025 BTC elections, the people of Bodoland Territorial Region gave their mandate to the BPF. We respect and accept this democratic decision. We congratulate Hagrama Mohilary and thank the people for giving us the opportunity to serve them from 2020 to 2025,” said UPPL Secretary Raju Narzary.

He stressed that the UPPL would now play the role of a constructive opposition both inside and outside the Assembly.

“We will act as the voice of the people. Our commitment is to be a responsible opposition that ensures accountability and continues to serve society in every possible way,” Narzary said.

The party also announced key organisational decisions. Khampa Borgiary has been elected as an MCLA, while Wilson Harza has been appointed as the Chief of Elected Representatives.

However, Narzary raised concerns over alleged post-poll violence in the Srirampur constituency.

“Some BPF workers and miscreants are targeting minority UPPL supporters in Srirampur. This is not healthy for a democracy. Wilson Harza has been elected from the constituency, and such intimidation is unacceptable. We will submit a memorandum to the Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police and the Assam DGP to ensure law and order is maintained,” he said.

Looking ahead, Narzary confirmed that the UPPL would form a 15-member Assembly Committee in preparation for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections scheduled in six months. The party will also hold its triennial conference in November.

Commenting on the oath-taking ceremony of the new BTC council, Narzary added, “We haven’t yet received an invitation letter to participate in the ceremony. If we receive it, we will certainly attend.”

Highlighting the achievements of the last five years, he said the UPPL government had worked towards establishing peace and freedom of expression in the region.

“We created an environment where people can freely express their thoughts, share their opinions, and even content creators and influencers can pursue their creativity without fear. It took us five years to build this atmosphere, and we hope it will continue in the coming years,” he remarked.

The meeting concluded with the party’s renewed pledge to uphold democratic values while working as an effective opposition voice for the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region.