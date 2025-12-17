UPPL MP raises 6th Schedule stagnation, presses for 125th Amendment Bill in RS

New Delhi, Dec 17: Raising concerns over the stagnation of tribal autonomous councils, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) MP from Assam, Rwngwra Narzary, on Wednesday, demanded immediate passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has been pending in the Rajya Sabha for over five years.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Narzary highlighted that while the Constitution provides for self-governance to India's 9% tribal population through the Sixth Schedule, the 10 autonomous councils created under this provision have remained "stagnant" for 74 years, denying tribals their "rightful share of development".

"The Constitution of India provides a unique provision for tribals to govern themselves. The Sixth Schedule was designed to protect and fulfil their economic, educational, linguistic, and socio-cultural rights, and to preserve land rights and ethnic identity," the MP said.

Narzary pointed out that the government initiated a review of the Sixth Schedule Councils' functions in 2019 after 68 years and introduced the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill to amend Article 280, among other provisions.

"This progressive bill aims to augment the administrative and financial powers and functions of the Sixth Schedule Councils, but it is still pending in the Rajya Sabha," he said.

The MP drew attention to the 2020 Bodo Accord, which he said has now "lapsed five years" and incorporated Clause 4.3 of the peace agreement.

The Centre had committed to amending Article 280 through the pending bill to empower the Bodoland Territorial Council.

"Despite 70% implementation of the 2020 Bodo Accord under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Assam government, several key clauses remain pending. Today, the people of Bodoland demand urgent and complete fulfilment without any more delay," Narzary said.

As the country moves towards 'Viksit Bharat' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision with several transformative reforms, Narzary questioned why the Sixth Schedule Councils have remained unchanged.

He urged the government to undertake "vibrant reforms" as proposed in the 2019 amendment bill to enable these councils function effectively.

The autonomous council system began in 1951 with the creation of the Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills councils in Assam, followed by the United Khasi-Jaintia Autonomous District Council in 1952.

Subsequent councils were established in Mizoram in the 1970s, while the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council came up in 1985 and the Bodoland Territorial Area District in 2002.

PTI