UPPL leader attacked amid alleged party infighting ahead of BTC polls

Chirang, June 18: In the run-up to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September, internal rifts within the ruling United People’s Party – Liberal (UPPL) have come to the fore, with leaders allegedly turning against one another.

On Monday evening, Bipul Mushahary, President of the Garubhasa Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) and a key UPPL member, was reportedly assaulted by a group of men in what he claims was a politically motivated attack.

Mushahary, on Wednesday, has alleged that the assailants were associated with nominated Member of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) Madhab Chetry, who also serves as the political secretary to BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro.

According to Mushahary, the attack may have been triggered by his recent social media posts highlighting progress and concerns around development projects in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“I believe I was targeted because of the updates I shared online. While I praised much of the UPPL-led development, I also raised concerns about certain contractors. That may have ruffled feathers,” he told the press.

He claimed the attack was carried out by a 15-member group, several of whom he could identify. “One of them was Shubhraj Basumatary. Others included Raja, Jayanta, and Birbal Basumatary. In total, I recognised 7 to 8 men from the group,” he said.

Local reports said Mushahary’s wife has filed a police complaint naming several individuals as the alleged attackers—Shubharaj Basumatary, Kabul Basumatary, Brahmjit Basumatary, Birbal Basumatary, Daidei Basumatary, Jayanta Basumatary, and Fakon Narzari.

Mushahary reportedly sustained serious injuries to his head and body and is currently receiving treatment in Bongaigaon.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched, though further details have not yet been made public.