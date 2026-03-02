UPPL hit ahead of Assam polls as Borgoyari, two others switch to BPF

Chirang, Mar 2: Delivering a blow to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the Assembly elections, senior leader Khampa Borgoyari joined the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) at a “Dispur chalo”yatra in Chirang, on Monday.

Borgoyari, who served as a party executive member and Leader of the Opposition in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), resigned as UPPL vice-president and from the party’s primary membership. He submitted his resignation letter to party president Pramod Boro on Sunday.

“Yes, I resigned from the party yesterday. In 2003, when the BTC was established, we began our political journey by forming the BPF. However, due to differences of opinion over the past year, I moved from BPF to UPPL. Later, I realised that the original aim with which the BTC was established was not being pursued in the right direction,” Borgoyari said.

He maintained that the BPF, as a regional party, is better positioned to work for the welfare of the people. “That is why I have decided to rejoin the BPF. With the same vision and objective with which I worked alongside Hagrama Mohilary earlier, I am returning to the party,” he added.

BPF chief and BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary confirmed Borgoyari’s return, adding that Mauti Brahma Hajoary and Dr Sangrang Brahma also joined the party.

“Today, Khampa Borgoyari joined the BPF. Along with him, UPPL founder general secretary Hajoary, who worked with the party for many years, and UPPL youth president Brahma have also joined us. Around 500 people are joining the party today. Chirang district is going to get much stronger now,” Mohilary said.

Hajoary, meanwhile, criticised UPPL’s functioning during the BTC elections.

“During the BTC elections, the party could not function the way it should have. Over the past five years, party workers were not given the importance they deserved, which ultimately led to our defeat in the BTC polls,” he said.

He noted that since the formation of UPPL in 2015, he had served as general secretary for two terms.

“We worked with certain aims and objectives, and many people supported us. But in the last BTC election, the party’s performance was not up to the mark, which is why we lost. Now, I want to work for the people. Hagrama is a man of few words but strong action,” Hajoary added.

The developments are expected to intensify political realignments in the Bodoland region ahead of the upcoming elections.