UPPL expels Manaranjan Brahma for anti-party activities.

Kokrajhar, Jun 2: The United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) on Wednesday expelled UPPL leader Manaranjan Brahma for anti-party activities. Brahma contested as MLA candidate from Kokrajhar West LAC in the last Assembly elections from UPPL.

Manaranjan Brahma has been expelled from all the party portfolios and primary membership of UPPL for his anti-party, anti-BTR and anti-poor activities with immediate effect. The expulsion order has been issued after thorough consideration by the UPPL leadership as per Article XVI, section 6 of the constitution of UPPL. Brahma can no longer hold any party position and represent the party at any forum, stated a press note issued by UPPL General Secretary Raju Kr. Brahma.

