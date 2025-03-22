UPPL contemplates solo run in upcoming BTC polls; cites growing strength

Bijni/Chirang, Mar 22: The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is gearing up to contest the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections independently if the situation demands.

Former Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC and senior UPPL leader Kampa Borgoyari on Saturday asserted that the party is fully prepared to go solo, marking what he termed an unprecedented move in BTC elections.

“UPPL is totally ready to contest the election alone. Today, over 300 people joined the party, which is a strong indication that we are prepared for the polls,” Borgoyari stated at an event in Bijni, where the new members were inducted into the party.

However, Borgoyari also underscored that no single party has ever secured victory in BTC elections without forming alliances. He emphasised that historical precedents should guide political decisions.

Borgoyari cited past elections as evidence, noting that all previous BTC polls, from the first in 2005 to the last in 2021, had witnessed alliances among contesting parties.

"For the greater interest of BTC and its people, BPF and UPPL must stand together. There is no alternative to unity. If we fail to unite, our dream of a fully developed BTC will remain unfulfilled," he said.

Meanwhile, responding to Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary’s recent swipe where he claimed UPPL lack the strength to contest the BTC elections independently, Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma highlighted UPPL’s growing influence.

“UPPL contested the 2020 BTC elections independently and has governed the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for nearly five years, solidifying its position. Even Hagrama Mohilary knows that UPPL is now much stronger than before,” Brahma said.

Taking a dig at Mohilary, Brahma remarked, “It is he who is now left alone. The BPF is grappling with a leadership crisis, and there are no leaders left to speak on his behalf.”

Assessing the political landscape, Brahma opined that if BJP, BPF, and Congress choose to contest separately, it would ultimately benefit UPPL. Confident of the party’s prospects, he claimed UPPL alone would secure at least 22 seats in the BTC elections.

In January, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the BTC elections would be held before September 30, ensuring their completion ahead of the Assembly elections.